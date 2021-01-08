Kotoko Petitions CAF Over ‘Fake’ COVID-19 Test

Kotoko players in training

Happenings from the camp of Asante Kotoko suggest the club have penned a letter to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) demanding the veracity of the COVID-19 test conducted on the team ahead of their game against Al Hilal of Sudan on Wednesday.

It came up few hours to the game that five players of Kotoko and some officials had tested positive of coronavirus, rendering the team incapable of raising a team to face the Sudanese side per CAF regulations.

And according to the acting Communications Director of Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko, the club has sent a petition to CAF over the team’s inability to raise a side for their CAF Champions League game against Al Hilal.

The game scheduled for 1:00pm was delayed and later called off due to reported cases of COVID-19 in the camp of Kotoko.

Indications were that the decision to cancel was made after talks with medical experts and the health officials in Sudan.

That notwithstanding the Porcupine Warriors suspect foul play after the results was released by the Sudanese medical authorities.

The results released showed discrepancies, which Kotoko were ready to challenge.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Nyarko indicated that the team had officially written to CAF on the matter awaiting verdict.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum