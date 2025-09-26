Kotoko Promise Players Special Bonus Ahead Of CAF Confederation Cup Clash

Kotoko players

ASANTE KOTOKO players have been promised a special bonus package if they advance to the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary stage.

The Porcupine Warriors carry a narrow advantage into the decisive second leg after edging Nigerian side Kwara United 4-3 in a thrilling first-leg encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium last Sunday.

Kotoko are scheduled to travel to Nigeria today, September 26, ahead of Sunday’s return fixture at the MKO Abiola International Stadium in Abeokuta, the adopted home ground of the Ilorin-based team.

Club Director of Communications, Sarfo Duku, confirmed the incentive, stating “there is always a winning bonus, even in the Ghana Premier League. But qualifying from the preliminary stage will add a significant amount of money.”

The management’s promise is expected to boost morale as the Ghanaian giants push to secure their place in the next round of the continental competition.

BY Wletsu Ransford