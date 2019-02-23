Kotoko Ready For Nkana Showdown

Kotoko line up

Asante Kotoko hold their final training today ahead of their clash against Zambia’s Nkana FC, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS can confirm.

The Porcupine Warriors arrived in Kitwe on Thursday from Accra but did not train until yesterday, and indications were that the team have adjusted and appear poised for the task tomorrow.

It is Charles Akonnor’s men second away game after losing 0-1 to Sudan’s Al-Hilal in the Group C opener. However, they bounced back to inflict a 2-1 win on ZESCO United in Kumasi few days ago.

Ahead of the trip, the team promised to go the extra mile to return home with good results taking into account how winning on foreign soil would boost their qualification.

Kotoko, like the remaining teams in the CAF Confederations Cup Group C standings, are tied with three points after two games and seem confident of recording their first away win in Kitwe tomorrow.

Fans of Kotoko will expect goalkeeper Felix Annang to replicate his fine form when they (Kotoko) hosted ZESCO in their midweek clash.

Of course, skipper Amos Frimpong, Kwame Bonsu, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu and Abass Mohammed would be expected to provide cover for their in-form goal stopper.

Maxwel Baako, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Richard Senanu and co also appear ready to offer scoring options to rasta-haired Sogne Yacouba and others.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum