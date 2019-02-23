Court Orders Okocha’s Arrest …Over Alleged Tax Evasion

JJ Okocha

A Lagos State High Court has issued a warrant of arrest for former Super Eagles star Jay-Jay Okocha over tax evasion.

Okocha is said to have repeatedly failed to appear before the court to answer why he had evaded paying his income taxes.

As seen by Game Yetu on Nigerian news outlets, Judge Adedayo Akintoye issued the warrant of arrest for the ex-Premier League star on January 29, before adjourning it to February 19.

However, by February 19, the prosecution still had not made the arrest effective consequently forcing the judge to adjourn the case to April 15, ordering that Okocha is arrested by then.

Okocha now faces a three-count charge set up by the Lagos State Ministry of Justice for failing to provide his income returns to the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service.