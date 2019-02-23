GBBA Holds 3×3 B’Ball Qualifiers

Male winners, Virkings in a pose



The Ghana Basketball Association (GBBA) has organised a 3×3 basketball qualifiers for the U-18 youth of the country.

The qualifiers played seven days ago, saw 18 male teams and 4 female teams battling for supremacy for a representative each from the two categories to represent Ghana in the finals of the U- 18 3×3 Young Lions Cup in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

The 3×3 FIBA Coordinator Ghana, James Kwami Ocloo told DAILY GUIDE SPORTS that the finals organised by the Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA) in collaboration with International Basketball Federation (IBF) is scheduled from March 29 to March 31, 2019.

He indicated that winners from Ghana are expected to go through intensive training ahead of time for the finals.

He also stated that they face a couple of challenges in the process of organising the qualifiers.

“The registration process for participating teams was online but some teams couldn’t register so we had to take a lot of time to do the registration for them today,” said Ocloo.

Ocloo later expressed frustration in the turnout of the female teams and attributes it to the lack of avenues to build the interest of basketball amongst females.

He iterated that “It is about time we paid some attention to the girls to develop and encourage females to play basketball.”

As a result, he suggested that female basketball tournaments and female focussed basketball clinics should be organised to change the narrative of having less females playing basketball in the country.

By Brimah MohammeC