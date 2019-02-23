NC Rubbishes Konadu Sacking

Maxwell Konadu

The Spokesperson for the Ghana FA Normalization Committee (NC), Dan Kwaku Yeboah, has denied reports that Black Stars deputy coach, Maxwell Konadu has been sacked, but has hinted that all national team coaches will be reassigned soon.



Yeboah insists reports of the sacking of Maxwell Konadu must be discarded as the NC has not taken such a decision.



He, however, hinted that Konadu could be moved from the post of assistant trainer for the Black Stars to another national team.



Yeboah explains that the Normalization Committee will be reshuffling and reassigning national team coaches and that no coach will be sacked.



“I don’t know where that news is coming from. It’s not true. The committee has not sacked Maxwell Konadu,” he told FootballMadeInGhana.com



“What I know for a fact is that, national team coaches will be reassigned which will see coaching changing hands at other national teams, but no one will be sacked,” he added.



FootballMadeInGhana, however, understands that Maxwell Konadu will be limited to the Black Stars B, moving him from his role as deputy coach of the Black Stars A.