Kotoko Reject Pirates Yacouba Bid

Songne Yacouba

Asante Kotoko have rejected Orlando Pirates’ bid for Burkina Faso striker Songne Yacouba in the ongoing transfer window, Footballghana.com can report.

The management of the Porcupine Warriors has turned down a new offer from the South Africa Premier League giants.

According to reports, Orlando Pirates submitted a bid around $100,000 to sign Yacouba ahead of next season campaign.

Officials of Kotoko have asked the Buccaneers lads to table an improved bid around the region of $150,000 to $200,000 for the acquisition of the Burkina Faso import.

Yacouba emerged as a top transfer target for the Orlando Stadium outfit following his explosive performance at the Ghana Premier League heavyweights.

He is currently on holidays in his native country, Burkina Faso.

Footballghana.com understands that the Reds are willing to sell Yacouba following the arrival of George Abege, Adingra Moussa and Richard Arthur.

He scored two goals and provided five assists in his eight appearances for Asante Kotoko in their CAF Confederation Cup campaign last season.