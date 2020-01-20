Kotoko Return To Winning Ways …Hearts Stun Liberty

Two unanswered late goals ensured Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways when they hosted Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs yesterday in Kumasi.
The win ‒ coming on the heels of two successive defeats in a week ‒ came in a hard way, having squandered a penalty through striker Sogne Yacouba in the first half.
The visitors hardly probed Kotoko’s rear, but the Porcupine Warriors’ persistence paid off ‒ resulting in the opener through Anim Cudjoe.
Later, Richard Arthur doubled the lead when he struck past goalkeeper Razak Issah.
In Dansoman, Hearts of Oak fought from a goal down to down Liberty Professionals 2-1, with goals from Bernard Arthur and Kofi Kodzi. It was Michael Sefa who fetched the opener.
Aduana 2, Cities 0
Ashgold 0 Chelsea 1
Dreams 1, Medeama 0
Allies 1, WAFA 1
Karela 1, Faisal 1
Liberty 1, Hearts 2
Sharks 1, Olympics 1
Kotoko 2, Dwarfs 0
Bechem vs Eleven Wonders (Today)
By Kofi Owusu Aduonum