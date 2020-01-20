header ad banner
Kotoko Return To Winning Ways …Hearts Stun Liberty

January 20, 2020

Two unanswered late goals ensured Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways when they hosted Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs yesterday in Kumasi.

The win ‒ coming on the heels of two successive defeats in a week ‒ came in a hard way, having squandered a penalty through striker Sogne Yacouba in the first half.

The visitors hardly probed Kotoko’s rear, but the Porcupine Warriors’ persistence paid off ‒ resulting in the opener through Anim Cudjoe.

Later, Richard Arthur doubled the lead when he struck past goalkeeper Razak Issah.

In Dansoman, Hearts of Oak fought from a goal down to down Liberty Professionals 2-1, with goals from Bernard Arthur and Kofi Kodzi. It was Michael Sefa who fetched the opener.

Aduana 2, Cities 0

Ashgold 0 Chelsea 1
Dreams 1, Medeama 0
Allies 1, WAFA 1
Karela 1,  Faisal 1
Liberty 1, Hearts 2
Sharks 1, Olympics 1
Kotoko 2, Dwarfs 0
Bechem  vs Eleven Wonders (Today)

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum

