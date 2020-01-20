Kotoko Return To Winning Ways …Hearts Stun Liberty

Two unanswered late goals ensured Asante Kotoko returned to winning ways when they hosted Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs yesterday in Kumasi.

The win ‒ coming on the heels of two successive defeats in a week ‒ came in a hard way, having squandered a penalty through striker Sogne Yacouba in the first half.

The visitors hardly probed Kotoko’s rear, but the Porcupine Warriors’ persistence paid off ‒ resulting in the opener through Anim Cudjoe.

Later, Richard Arthur doubled the lead when he struck past goalkeeper Razak Issah.

In Dansoman, Hearts of Oak fought from a goal down to down Liberty Professionals 2-1, with goals from Bernard Arthur and Kofi Kodzi. It was Michael Sefa who fetched the opener.

Aduana 2, Cities 0

Ashgold 0 Chelsea 1

Dreams 1, Medeama 0

Allies 1, WAFA 1

Karela 1, Faisal 1

Liberty 1, Hearts 2

Sharks 1, Olympics 1

Kotoko 2, Dwarfs 0

Bechem vs Eleven Wonders (Today)

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum