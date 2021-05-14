Kotoko Set Up Academy

David Obeng Nyarko

Asante Kotoko Communications Director, David Obeng Nyarko, has revealed that plans are underway to set up a youth team for the club next season.

David Obeng Nyarko stated that it was part of the partnership deal with English side Southampton Football club, which is aimed at producing and developing young talents for the club.

“One of the main visions under Nana Yaw Amponsah administration is to create a youth team for Asante Kotoko and is the reason why the club is in partnership with Southampton in England.

“Southampton has one of the best academy in the world which has produced so many quality players and hoping to also benefit from the club.

“Asante Kotoko has also benefited from the youth players in previous years and hopes to do same under Nana Yaw Amponsah’s administration,” he said.

Obeng Nyarko has indicated that there are plans to set up a women’s team.

“Is a gradual process and hoping after a successful youth team, the next target for the administration is the female team of Asante Kotoko,” he added.

