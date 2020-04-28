Kotoko Sever Ties With 3

Kelvin Andoh

Asante Kotoko have released winger Kelvin Andoh and two others, club Public Relations Officer (PRO) Kennedy Boakye Ansah has stated.



The Porcupine Warriors have parted ways with the 24-year-old after signing him last year.



Andoh, formerly of Wa All-stars, has struggled to find his rhythm; failing to grab first team shirt since the arrival of coach Maxwell Konadu.



And confirming his exit from the Red Army, the club’s spokesperson told Sikka Sports that “Kelvin Andoh, Evans Owusu and Kingsley Effah have been released by Asante Kotoko.”

Evans Owusu and Kingsley Effah



Reports suggest that Owusu and Effah have signed for Karela United, while Andoh is yet to commit himself to a club.



Andoh was a key performer in the Wa All Stars side which won the 2016 Premier League title under Coach Enos Adepa.

He also featured prominently in the Black Stars B side guided by Maxwell Konadu, which won the 2017 WAFU tournament in Ghana.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum