Kotoko Shatter Dreams FC … In League

Kotoko beat Dreams FC 3-1 in Accra

Back from Dubai, Asante Kotoko opened this season’s account on a good note by posting a 3-1 win over Dreams FC in Accra on Saturday.

The Porcupine Warriors fought from a goal down in a win that coach Prosper Ogum labeled as amazing.

Ghana international Issahaku Fatawu opened the scoring with a brilliant strike to cap a virtuoso performance on his debut.

But Kotoko pressured and midfielder Mudasiru Salifu cancelled out the lead with just four minutes remaining.

A little over two minutes later, 17-year-old substitute Isaac Oppong struck into the roof to give Kotoko the lead.

Richmond Lamptey cushioned Kotoko’s lead with a trademark long range which slipped through the hand of Dreams goalkeeper Solomon Abasi.

Kotoko’s coach said after the game, ‘It was amazing victory, if you look at the way the goals came getting into the dying embers of the game where we’re down and we’re under pressure and looking at the way the boys still kept the game plan, the team shape and how we’re able to play those combination passes, I will say it was an amazing thing. I’m even short of words.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum