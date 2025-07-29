Kotoko To Open Pre-Season Camp In Cape Coast After Toyota Cup Triumph

ASANTE KOTOKO head coach Karim Zito has confirmed that the team will open their pre-season training camp on Wednesday, July 30, in Cape Coast, as they prepare for the 2025/26 season.

The Ghanaian FA Cup champions recently returned home after clinching the 2025 Toyota Cup in Durban, South Africa, where they edged Kaizer Chiefs 5-4 on penalties at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Speaking to the media, Zito revealed that his players have been granted a brief rest following their grueling Cup campaign but will regroup midweek to commence full preparations.

“I shouldn’t go all out at the moment. We will start running very soon. Maybe on Wednesday, we’ll begin the pre-season camp in Cape Coast,” the experienced coach said.

Kotoko’s immediate focus will be the 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament, scheduled for August 20–24 at the Baba Yara Stadium. The competition will serve as a key test ahead of the Porcupine Warriors’ Ghana Premier League title chase and their CAF Confederation Cup campaign.