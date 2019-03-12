Kotoko Trio Make Stars Squad

Amos Frimpong



The brilliance of Asante Kotoko trio- goalkeeper Felix Annan, Amos Frimpong and Kwame Bonsu, has stirred Black Stars coach, Kwesi Appiah, to hand them invitation for the upcoming Ghana AFCON qualifier.

The three Porcupine Warriors were part of the squad coach Appiah named to face Kenya in their last AFCON final qualifier against Kenya’s Harambee Stars in Accra.



On March 23, Ghana will host their Kenyan counterparts with both sides qualifying for the continental showpiece in Egypt.



It is midfielder Bonsu and Frimpong, first call-up into the senior national soccer side, while Annan returns to the team after being left out of previous games.



The three players have demonstrated great form in Kotoko’s impressive CAF Confederation Cup campaign this year.





Also, Turkish-based striker, Caleb Ekuban, has been handed a debut call-up following an impressive campaign with Trabzonspor while Kwasi Appiah makes a return to the squad since 2015 due to injury.

Skipper of the side, Asamoah Gyan, however failed to make the squad.

The team will begin camping for the match six days from today.



The full squad include:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Martizburg, South Africa) Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko, Ghana)



Defenders: Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy) Lumor Agbenyenu ( Göztepe S.K, Turkey) Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) Amos Frimpong (Asante Kotoko, Ghana) Nuhu Kassim (1899 Hoffenheim, Germany) Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy) John Boye (Metz,France) Joseph Aidoo (Genk, Belgium)



Midfielders: Andre Ayew ( Fenerbahçe S.K, Turkey) Mubarak Wakaso (Alaves, Spain) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) Kwame Bonsu (Asante Kotoko, Ghana) Ernest Asante ( Al Jazira, UAE) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid) Alhassan Wakaso ( Vitória S.C, Portugal) Jeffery Schlupp ( Crystal Palace, England), Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo, Italy)



Forwards: Caleb Ansah Ekuban (Trabzonspor, Turkey) Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) Emmanuel Boateng (Dalian Yifang, China) Kwasi Appiah (AFC Wimbledon, UK).

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum