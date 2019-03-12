Akonnor Explains Baba Yara Frustration

Charles Akonnor



Asante Kotoko head coach, Charles Akonnor, has likened his side’s 1-1 stalemate to a defeat.

Kotoko fought from a goal down to cancel Al-Hilal’s opener late through striker Sogne Yacouba.

That has blighted Kotoko’s chances of making it to the quarters; making the ZESCO clash in Zambia a must win.

The head trainer said after the game: “Throughout the week, we weren’t ourselves. Honestly, I don’t know what happened but Konte (Bonsu) who has been the engine of the team wasn’t himself today.



“We really suffered in the game. It felt like a defeat. Now we have to go to Zambia and win,” he said.



“No Coach would be happy with the results. We kept losing key players in the team. Sometimes it is difficult.”



Akonnor, who sounded frustrated, added “We have to go to Zambia and win whatever the situation. Those who are injured are injured. We have to make do without them.”



Kotoko next face ZESCO this weekend.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum