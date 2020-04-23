KP Boateng Hails Balotelli Potential

Kevin-Prince Boateng with Mario Balotelli

Ghana attacker Kevin Prince (KP) Boateng has hailed former teammate Mario Balotelli for his huge football potential.

To the former AC Milan man, in Balotelli lies a peerless football potential, when asked about the best players he ever played with in an Instagram interview with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.



Boateng, now with Turkish side Besiktas, admitted that Balotelli possesses all it took to become one of the greatest players in the world.



The former Portsmouth star said, “The biggest potential I’ve ever seen in football is Mario.”



Boateng, 33, however, did not include the Brescia forward in the best players he played with, insisting there are many good footballers he shared the pitch with, however Lionel Messi, Andrea Pirlo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were outstanding teammates.



“The best I’ve played with is Messi, okay? There is a difference between playing against him and seeing what he does in training,” Boateng said.



“Then Ibrahimovic. He’s on a different level, he can play alone. And then Pirlo.”



He added that among the three players, Lionel Messi can guarantee you a win in every game, saying, “But if there is one player who can win you every game, it is Messi.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum