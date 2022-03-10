Kpando Gets Paramount Chief At Last

The New Akpini Paramount Chief, Okpkpewuokpe Togbega Dagadu IX

The Akpini Traditional Area in the Volta Region now has a new Paramount Chief with the stool name Okpkpewuokpe Togbega Dagadu IX, after forty years without one due to a disagreement.

The well-attended coronation saw all the disputing factions united in peace and in one purpose to redeem the glory of the Akpini Traditional Area, which many refer to as Kpando; the host of the paramountcy and municipal capital. Akpini has three divisions, Gbordome; nine towns and host of the Kpando Zongo Community, Anyigbe; three towns and Atsiafume; three towns.

Unlike other traditional areas, the paramountcy of the Akpini State; Kpando, is made of the amalgamation of three centrally positioned towns from the three divisions. Gabi, from Gbordome (the oldest division), Aloryi, from Anyigbe, and Tsakpui, from Atsiafume (youngest division).

Togbe Dake IV of Tsakpui-Deveme, who explained the statehood clarified that, “It is this creation of the paramountcy that has led to the erroneous description of Kpando as the traditional area instead of Akpini. Kpando (three towns in one) is the seat of the state.”

He described the installation of the 36-year-old broadcast Journalist, Bernard Ablenyi-Buachi, now Togbega Dagadu IX as historic, considering that the three divisions of the Akpini State; Gbordome, Anyigbe and Atsiafume, for the first time since 1983 (39 years) swore allegiance to their new overlord.

This peaceful resolution was made possible by a three-member committee led by Togbe Kwaku Ayim IV, Paramount Chief of Ziavi, Reverend Father Isaac Benuyenah, Parish Priest of St. Augustine Catholic Church Hohoe, and the secretary, Daniel Benedict Kosipa.

The newly enstooled Paramount Chief of the Akpini State, Togbega Dagadu IX, in his address called for peace and unity. According to him, without the concerted effort and collaboration of every citizen of Akpini, development will elude them.

He acknowledged the weight of the responsibility laid on him, and assured that he will work with everyone to lighten it and make more progress, since “the arms of one man cannot embrace the baobab tree.”

Born on October 14, 1986, at Kpando, the new Paramount Chief is a reporter for the Business and Financial Times newspaper and the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Association of Writers (GAW).

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)