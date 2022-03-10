Berekuso Road Project Starts Soon

Odeefour Oteng Korankye II

Government has signed a loan agreement with the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development to finance its Dome-Berekuso-Kitase Road renovation project.

The 19.1km road project, which has received approval from both the Cabinet and Parliament, will connect the Accra-Kumasi road (N6) to the Accra-Aburi-Koforidua road (N4).

The Dome-Kitase road will serve as an alternative route for motorists, and help reduce traffic congestion on the two national highways, including the 1km Ashesi University internal road.

The loan, which is nearly $23.8m, will cover around 64% of the project’s total cost while Government of Ghana bears the remainder of the cost.

Under the agreement, the loan would be taken at an interest rate of 1.5%, including 0.5% administration charges; and would be repaid in 28 years, which includes a four year grace period and two equal principal payments per year.

The Member of Parliament for the Akuapem South Constituency, O.B Amoah, in an engagement with residents of Berekuso announced that plans were “on the drawing board” to give the troubled road a facelift, with government having opened bidding for contractors.

He said, “The Kuwaitis have come here. They have inspected the road. Designs have been done and we are raising money to be able to do it.”

Chief of Berekuso, Odeefour Oteng Korankye II, speaking at the ceremony appealed to the residents to help develop the country by supporting his initiative of raising funds to build a bungalow for the vocational training school in the community.

Odeefour Oteng Korankye II explained that with collective efforts, needy and brilliant school-going children in Berekuso and its surrounding communities will get access to quality education which would help them to be useful and responsible citizens to support national development.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Berekuso