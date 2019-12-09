Kpeshie Cops Educated On Clients Care

ACP Francis Tsidi addressing personnel

A workshop on law enforcement and client care with special emphasis on the vulnerable in society has been organized for police personnel from the Kpeshie divisional police command.

The workshop, organized by the divisional commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police, (ACP) Francis Tsidi, with support from the Ghana West Africa Programme to Combat HIV and STI, was attended by 70 detectives including station officers and personnel from Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU), Kpeshie.

Addressing the personnel, ACP Tsidi said the workshop was organized for the detective within his jurisdiction to better handle suspects, victims, witnesses and informants in the discharge of their duties.

He said every business entity had a definition for its customers but in law enforcement, the protection of life and property requires a very different model of customer service.

“The customers of law enforcement are often witnesses or victims of crimes that are requesting the service of the police during or after, what could be highly emotional or traumatic event.”

Adding, he noted that it was the duty of every police officer to be polite to all customers since politeness was almost a lost art in the service.

“Using good manners is appropriate and endeavor to be professional at all levels,” he admonished the personnel.

The Kpeshie Divisional Police Commander urged personnel to work hard to restore the image of the service by increasing the public confidence in the service.

“Public confidence in the police, lowers complaint rates and lower costs associated with complaints management, more efficient court proceedings and a positive impact on law and order and general rate of crime in the country.”

Mr Tsidi averred that “it also increases the willingness of victims of abuse in the community to seek assistance from the police.”

Adding his voice the divisional crime officer, Superintendent Emmanuel Agboda, urged the detectives to always refer difficult clients to senior or superior officers for redress.

“If a customer proves difficult, remain calm, reassuring approach will generally disarm even the most difficult of clients and realign the situation.”

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey