Kpone-Katamanso MCE Joins NPP Parliamentary Primaries

Traders, artisans, and dedicated members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality have expressed their unwavering support for Samuel Okoe Amanquah, the current Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), by picking nomination forms for him to contest as their Parliamentary Candidate for the Constituency.

The group commends Amanquah for his transformative and unifying efforts within the party and the entire constituency.

Samuel Okoe Amanquah, widely known for his dedication to public service, has emerged as a prominent figure in the local political landscape. His leadership as the Municipal Chief Executive has been instrumental in driving positive change and fostering unity among party members.

Through various initiatives, Amanquah has been able to implement development projects that have significantly improved the lives of constituents. His commitment to ensuring an inclusive and prosperous community has earned him the trust and admiration of residents.

Traders and artisans in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality have long recognized Amanquah’s outstanding efforts in creating an enabling environment for their businesses to thrive. His policies and programs have led to increased economic opportunities and improved market access, thereby boosting the local economy.

Moreover, the party faithful believe that Amanquah’s nomination as their Parliamentary Candidate is a testament to his ability to connect with people from diverse backgrounds and effectively address their concerns. They are confident that his leadership qualities, coupled with his extensive experience in public administration, will make him an exceptional representative for the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Mr. Kwame Boateng, a prominent sprayer, stated, “Samuel Okoe Amanquah has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to the welfare of party members and the overall development of our constituency. We firmly believe that his nomination as our Parliamentary Candidate will further strengthen our party’s chances of winning the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency.”

The leader of the traders’ group, Millicent Nueteyki Annang, expressed her confidence in Amanquah’s leadership skills. She believes that he is a good leader and would bring the necessary change needed in the constituency.

The nomination of Samuel Okoe Amanquah has sparked enthusiasm and support among party members and constituents alike. The group is optimistic that with his track record of achievements and his dedication to public service, Amanquah will emerge victorious in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

As the campaign season gains momentum, all eyes will be on Samuel Okoe Amanquah as he embarks on this new political journey, aiming to secure a mandate to represent the people of the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency.

