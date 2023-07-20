Bugri Naabu Workers Arrested Over IGP Removal Leak Tape

Bugri Naabu

Operatives of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) on Thursday reportedly stormed the office of the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bugri Naabu to pick up his personal aide and his receptionist.

The NIB officials in a Rambo style stormed the office in the absence of the former NPP Chairman to arrest his staff in connection with a leaked audio containing conversations allegedly conspiring against the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

Bugri Naabu speaking to Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, said his personal aide, S.K., and receptionist, Akua, left for work as usual on Thursday morning and upon arriving at his office and finding them missing, he grew concerned and attempted to contact them.

He said later, he received information that both S.K. and Akua had been taken to the BNI office at Kawukudi Junction.

“Well, this morning, they took the lead that they were going to work; my personal aide, SK, and then my receptionist, also called Akua, left that they were going to work. And then, I came to the office and I didn’t see them and then I started calling because I started getting that maybe they were in an accident.”

The angry former NPP Chairman added that “Now, I’ve just been informed that they are both now at the BNI office at Kawukudi Junction. And that they were picked when they were about to come to work at the gate by the BNI people and I learned they came with a white car with well-armed police people and pushed them in and took them away’’.

However, he said he will visit the NIB office along with his legal representatives to ascertain the reasons behind the arrest of his staff.

-BY Daniel Bampoe