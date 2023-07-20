NPP In Crunch Meeting Over Upcoming Presidential Primary

Stephen Ntim

Members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as well as the National Council are currently engaged in a crunch meeting at Alisa Hotel, Accra to discuss matters concerning the upcoming Presidential elections.

The Party is expecting to address a petition submitted by nine of the party’s presidential aspirants in the upcoming primaries.

Already nine of the aspirants are demanding a centralized system of voting for the upcoming August 26th special delegates conference, since the current plan is to limit voting to only 900 delegates at the regional level.

The party has invited all the aspirants, who are currently locked up in the meeting to discuss a final decision on the matter and also the party album.

The outcome of this discussion will determine the approach for conducting the special delegates conference and streamline the list of presidential aspirants from 10 to 5, following the party’s constitution.

Interestingly, some of the aspirants participated in the 2014 primary and had no issue with the Decentralisation of the process with Kwabena Agyepong who was in the driving seat as the General Secretary.

The initiators of the decentralised process are now kicking against it.

BY Daniel Bampoe