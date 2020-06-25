Kpoo Keke Grabs Award

Actress Kai Maccarthy

Kpoo Keke has emerged winner for the liqueur of the year category at the prestigious Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA) 2019.

Kpoo Keke, which is produced by Liberty Industries, earned the most public votes to emerge the winner for that category at the maiden virtual edition of the awards organized by the Global Media Alliance on June 13, 2020.

The celebration, dubbed, “Inspiring Excellence in Ghana’s Beverage Industry”, was aimed at promoting both local and foreign beverages as well as the participation of small-scale beverage enterprises in Ghana.

The General Manager of Liberty Industries and actress, Kai Maccarthy, in an interview with BEATWAVES expressed her appreciation to consumers of Kpoo Keke for believing in the product and voting massively for them.

She said last year the company won the beverage of the year award, 2018 and now they were taking home liqueur of the year 2019.

“We have won other awards too and I thank Ghanaians for believing in us and supporting us,” she said.

She revealed that Kpoo Keke is a Ghanaian product made solely of local and organic produce.

“Let us support our Ghanaian industry. It is from there that our youth will get employment, while government also generates more revenue for national development,” she emphasized.

The Ghana Beverage Awards is organized by Global Media Alliance. Supporting partners are the Food Research Institute (FRI) under CSIR, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Consumer Protection Agency and the Food and Beverage Association of Ghana (FABAG).

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)