KRIF Ghana To Honour Customers

As part of activities marking the 39th anniversary celebrations of KRIF Ghana Ltd operations in Ghana, the company will hold an awards ceremony to honour its customers.

The ceremony, which will be held on Wednesday February 26, 2025, at the British Council Hall in Accra will also feature a product exhibition to provide its customers the opportunity to buy top notch products at half prices.

A statement signed by the Executive Chairman of KRIF Ghana Ltd., Rev. Kennedy Okosun, said the management of the company was excited to celebrate its customers who have been the backbone of the company that represents 26 award-winning brands from countries including US, Japan, Germany, Denmark, France, and Korea.

“This awards ceremony is part of our 39th anniversary celebrations, marking a significant milestone in our journey. With plans to mark our 40th anniversary in grand style in 2026, we are poised to continue our legacy of excellence and customer satisfaction,” it said.

“We believe that our customers are not just patrons, but partners in our business. We value the insight and unwavering support they provide in shaping our products and services. This awards ceremony is a testament to our commitment to building strong relationships with our customers and recognizing their contributions to our success,” it added.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah