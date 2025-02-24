My Village People Are Incredible – Adesua Etomi

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi gave credit to her village folks while she opened up about her family’s medical struggles in 2024.

In an Instagram post to thank God and celebrate her birthday, she decide to mention her village people in her story.

It was not clear if she was praising them or otherwise.

She wrote, “2024 really tried to take the wind out of my sails, so I’m grateful to be here celebrating my life and God’s faithfulness. From being ill for months with hyperemesis.

“To being admitted to the hospital and also finding out that the love of my life needed another surgery to remove a cancerous tumor while being sick and pregnant. I ended up with an emergency C-section because the devil tried it with my life AGAIN, leading to a harrowing healing process. It was a lot.

“My village people are incredible. God has used this season to stretch me and show me that I’m capable of much more than I ever realized. NOW, I’m coming for everything that is mine. Nothing and nobody can stop me.”