GHAMRO Has Only Paid Me Royalties Once – Uncle Ato

Uncle Ato

Veteran gospel musician Uncle Ato has revealed that he has only received royalty payment from the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) once during his long career in the music industry.

Speaking in an interview with Sokoohemaa Kukua on the midmorning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, Uncle Ato shared that the payment, which was made several years ago, amounted to either GH¢12 or GH¢120. He explained that since then, he has not received any further payments or attempted to follow up with GHAMRO.

“I remember receiving royalties only once in my career as a musician. I’m not sure if it was GH¢12 or GH¢120. To date, that has been the only payment I’ve received. Perhaps I haven’t followed up, so I don’t know if I still have any royalties with GHAMRO. But from what I’ve observed and heard, the amounts my fellow musicians receive are nothing to write home about, which is why I haven’t really pursued it. However, I will follow up now,” he said.

Uncle Ato also touched on the impact of digital technology on the music industry, acknowledging both its advantages and challenges. While digital platforms have provided opportunities, he expressed concern about digital piracy, which he believes deprives musicians of their rightful earnings.

“Digital technology has been beneficial, but it also comes with challenges. Digital piracy is a major issue that deprives musicians of their earnings. I would say it’s a 50/50 situation—there are both advantages and disadvantages. However, if you can successfully transition to the digital space, you will reap the benefits,” he concluded.