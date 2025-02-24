Soldier Killed, 6 Others Injured In Armoured Car Accident

A tragic accident involving an armoured military vehicle of the Ghana Armed Forces has resulted in the death of one soldier and injuries to six others near Saka, a suburb in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

The incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2025, as the soldiers were traveling from Bawku to Bolgatanga.

A tire burst reportedly caused the driver to lose control, leading the vehicle to overturn.

Local residents assisted personnel from the Zebilla District Police Command in transporting the deceased and injured to the Zebilla District Hospital for medical attention.

This incident has raised concerns among residents about the frequent speeding of military vehicles in the area, which has led to multiple accidents and casualties in recent months.

Previous accidents

On October 16, 2024, a military vehicle traveling from Bawku to Bolgatanga was involved in an accident at Bazua, resulting in the death of a soldier.

Two motorcyclists also lost their lives in two separate accidents, which also occurred at Zebilla and Bazua on January 9, 2025, and February 11, 2025, respectively, both involving military armoured vehicles.

By Ernest Kofi Adu