Nana Calls For Renewed Commitment To Democratic Governance

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged African leaders to rededicate themselves to democracy and constitutional rule, warning against the resurgence of military takeovers on the continent.

Mr. Akufo-Addo expressed concern over the return of military coups in West Africa, stating that the region had previously reached a consensus on multi-party democracy as the best governance model.

Speaking at the launch of General Ibrahim Babangida’s autobiography, ‘A Journey in Service’, in Abuja, Nigeria, Mr. Akufo-Addo praised the former Nigerian leader for his candid reflections on governance, military rule, and the complexities of leadership.

The event, attended by some of West Africa’s most influential political figures, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, General Yakubu Gowon, former Nigerian Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Muhammadu Buhari, underscored the importance of historical documentation in shaping future governance.

“I feel a deep sense of disappointment that military coup d’états have come back in fashion in our region. We have our work cut out for us all over again to try to build and consolidate the democratic structures in our countries,” he said.

According to him, despite the perceived efficiency of military rule in some instances, history has shown that elected governments provide greater long-term stability and economic progress.

Drawing parallels between Babangida’s tenure from 1985 to 1992 and his presidency from 2017 to 2025, Mr. Akufo-Addo underscored the common struggles African leaders face, particularly in economic management.

“The reality was a daily grind of trying to keep a country united and together, fighting off coup d’états, and violent disagreements about economic policies,” he remarked, acknowledging Babangida’s handling of difficult economic conditions, including the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Structural Adjustment Programme.

Mr. Akufo-Addo recalled the unexpected global challenges that confronted his administration, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which disrupted Ghana’s economic progress.

“At the beginning of the year 2020, we had a working title for my State of the Nation Address: A Nation in Rude Health. Within weeks, COVID-19 changed everything, bringing the world to a thundering halt and exposing the vulnerability of our economies,” he said.

Mr. Akufo-Addo commended General Babangida for his commitment to national unity and his eventual transition towards democratic governance, despite leading a military regime.

He quoted Babangida’s own words from the book: “There exists a world of difference between engineering a nation and ruling it. I never wished to rule Nigeria, and I never did it. My goal was to engineer it.”

The former President acknowledged Babangida’s vision for Nigeria, noting that leadership in Africa often requires balancing security, economic stability, and public sentiment.

He emphasised that the success of democracy in Africa depends on ensuring economic progress while maintaining political freedoms.

He cited Ghana’s Fourth Republic as an example, noting the country’s four peaceful transfers of power since 1992.

“I am happy as I leave active politics that the Ghanaian people appear to have imbibed deeply democratic values. The vote in the recent election was the expression of the sovereign will of the people. May such expressions long continue,” he stated.

Former President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the complexities of governance in Africa and urged leaders to find innovative ways to resolve economic and social tensions while upholding democratic principles, and stressed, “Our generation is required to find the tools that will enable us to resolve these incoherencies and tensions.”

Africa’s future, he said, depends on leaders who prioritise good governance, economic stability, and public trust.

