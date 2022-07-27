Krobo Chiefs Fight For ECG

The Manya Krobo Traditional Council in the Eastern Region has issued a stern warning to the youth of the area to desist from attacking officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

According to the Council, officials of ECG were nearly attacked by residents of Kpongunor in their attempt to restore power and fix transformers that had been tampered with in Kpongunor and Nuaso New Town.

The Public Relations Officer of the Traditional Council, Nene Asada Ahor who addressed a presser said persons who attack the ECG workers will be handed over to police.

He explained that “If there is anything at all, the ECG is there for the people of Manya Krobo and working for them. For that matter, if there are problems, and they have to be solved, anybody that takes the law into his or her own hands and attacks any official, the law will deal with that person.”

Recently, residents confronted the ECG workers and the military who tried to install prepaid meters in the area, forcing the soldiers to make a retreat.

The tempering of transformers has left both towns in total darkness since Wednesday, July 20.

BY Daniel Bampoe