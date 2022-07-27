Ministry of Information Organize 2nd Blood Donation Exercise

The Ministry of Information together with its press pool have donated 68 pits of blood to help compliment stocks at the National Blood Bank.

The exercise is the second time in a row the Ministry has brought together its staff, that of the Information Services Department (ISD), members of its press pool and other members of the general public to replenish stocks of the blood bank.

Additionally, 138 people were screened for BP, malaria, Body Mass Index (BMI) and HIV.

In her opening remarks, Deputy Minister for Information, Fatimatu Abubakar said the exercise was in response to urgent calls by the blood bank to help stock up after the COVID-19 and its corresponding restrictions on movement affected mass donation of blood.

“I am impressed that my colleagues in the press pool, in addition to the staff of the Ministry of Information, Information Services Department and other volunteers responded to the call of the National Blood Bank and came in their numbers to participate in stocking the blood bank.”

The Deputy Minister was excited about the turn out of the event and thanked the media personnel, staff and volunteers who availed themselves to donate blood. She lauded the Ministry for the initiative and called on other Ministries, Department and Agencies to follow suit.

Madame Joyce Oppong Adu, Principal Blood Donor Recruitment Officer of the National Blood Service underscored the importance of blood donation to save lives urging the public to participate in subsequent blood donations exercise.

Head of Communications of Stanbic Bank, Kojo Larbi was delighted that his outfit came through to support the exercise to make it a success. He said the exercise is a laudable one and as such Stanbic Bank is more than happy to partner the Ministry in future exercises of this kind.

The cause was supported by Stanbic Bank Ghana, Aryton Drugs, Ghana EXIM Bank, Ocean Spray, FanMilk Limited, Dano Milk, Cocoa Processing Company (Golden Tree), Coca Cola, Special Ice, Niche Confectionary, Voltic, Frutelli, Tobinco and Kalypo.