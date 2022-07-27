Listen To The Youth – Swiss Envoy

Ambassador Philipp Stalder

THE SWISS Envoy to Ghana, Philipp Stalder, has asked the elite and people in decision-making to listen to the voice of the youth and underprivileged groups.

Speaking at the celebration of the Swiss National Day in Accra, Ambassador Stalder said the youth of the country are eager to participate, and waiting to make their mark.

“My attention, specially, goes to the youth and innovative segment of society who need to be given a push to succeed,” he said.

He observed that there is strong potential of the ordinary Ghanaian waiting to be tapped to fuel the development of this nation.

“I note in particular that, this can come with prudent policies, with legislation as well as an open participation in the political discourse. I don’t suggest that there are no participation possibilities. Far from that. Ghana is and remains a robust democracy which deserves all our support and recognition. But do we – and by that I mean the elite and people in decision-making positions – listen enough to the voice and the needs of the youth and underprivileged groups? he quizzed.

He added that he is not only referring to Ghana but also to Switzerland and many other parts of the world. “When young people comment passionately via social or other media, the elite must understand that it is their future,” he stressed.

The Ambassador, whose terms of office comes to an end shortly, reminisced his time in the country saying, “The peaceful, tolerant, humorous and enduring spirit of Ghanaians has impressed me tremendously and is something that I will not forget.”

He recalled the excellent bilateral relations between Ghana and Switzerland which are based on many shared values and interests, including democracy, a commitment to peace and security, a belief in the importance of free trade and investment and deep people-to-people links. “Furthermore, a strong focus of our diplomatic relations and our presence in Ghana lies on sustainable economic development, with our technical assistance provided by SECO, the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs.

“Together with our partners in Ghana, we carry out many projects to foster the private sector and support the youth,” he stated.

Ambassador Stalder said over many decades, Swiss companies have contributed to the development of Ghana through taxes and people they have employed.

“Switzerland’s third biggest trade partner in Africa with a considerable trade plus is Ghana,” he said.

Stalder ended by saying, “I have definitely called this country my home for the last three years and three months. So, let me take this opportunity to warmly thank you all for an excellent cooperation, your sympathy & your friendship.”

BY Jamila Akweley Okertchiri & Brady Doran