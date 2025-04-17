K’si Mayor’s Statement Affront To Democracy- Paul K. Yando

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Director of Communication, Paul Kwabena Yandoh, has urged the Mayor of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi, alias King Zuba to withdraw his infamous comment, in which he publicly threatened to flog traders who defy his directive to vacate pavements in the Kumasi Central Business District (CBD).

He also implored him to apologise to Ghanaians and commit to upholding the Constitution and the oath of his office.

According to him, King Zuba’s comment is not only disturbing but also unethical, unconstitutional, and fundamentally contrary to the principles of democratic governance, human dignity, and the rule of law.

He added that Ghana is a constitutional democracy governed by laws; not by the whims of individuals in authority.

“The era of military brutality and command-and-control tactics belongs in the annals of history, not in the present-day democratic dispensation. The enforcement of laws, including those relating to street trading and urban order, must be carried out within the limits of the law and with full respect for the dignity of citizens,” he said these in a press release.

“The Mayor’s utterances and intended actions are in direct violation of multiple provisions of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, including; Article 15(1) & (2): “The dignity of all persons shall be inviolable. No person shall, whether or not he is arrested, restricted, or detained, be subjected to torture or other cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment.”

Article 21(1): “All persons shall have the right to freedom of movement and the right to practice any profession, trade or occupation within Ghana.”

Article 296: “Where in this Constitution or in any other law discretionary power is vested in any person or authority: (a) that discretionary power shall be exercised fairly and reasonably and without arbitrarines,” he said.

While strongly condemning the Mayor’s threats of violence, he equally acknowledged that the growing trend of pavement trading poses serious challenges to urban safety, pedestrian movement, and city sanitation.

He admitted that the use of walkways, pavements, and other unauthorized public spaces for trading activities is not only unlawful under local assembly by-laws but also undermines the vision of organised, accessible, and livable urban spaces.

“Street trading, especially when conducted in areas not demarcated for such purposes, disrupts traffic flow, endangers traders and commuters alike, and impedes the work of city authorities. It is, therefore, legitimate and necessary for the KMA to enforce its by-laws to restore order and protect public infrastructure,” he added.

This notwithstanding, he continued that such enforcement must be conducted in a lawful, respectful, and structured manner, guided by empathy and public engagement; not through threats of flogging or military-style aggression, explaining that traders must be educated on the laws governing urban space usage and offered decent alternatives, such as well-planned markets or designated trading zones.

Call to Action

The Ashanti Regional Communication Directorate called on the authority to publicly address this matter and issue a firm directive to all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) regarding the expected ethical and lawful conduct of their duties, educate and guide the KMA Mayor on the appropriate enforcement mechanisms under the law and also reinforce a zero-tolerance policy against threats, violence or abuse of power within all local government structures.

He stressed that the enforcement of laws must not come at the expense of basic human dignity, and believing in a Ghana where order is upheld through democratic principles, not fear; through lawful processes, not brute force.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi