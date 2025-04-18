Yango Ghana Hosts Second Edition Of The Digital Mobility Awards

Yango Ghana, part of global technology company Yango Group, is excited to announce the winners of the 2nd edition of the Yango Digital Mobility Awards in Ghana. The awards event which took place on Thursday, 10th April 2025 at the Marriott Hotel in Accra aimed to celebrate and recognize the achievements of Yango’s Partners, Partner’s drivers, passengers and other stakeholders who have made significant contributions to the digital mobility sector in Ghana.

“As a part of the global tech company Yango Group, we are committed to creating meaningful impact. So far, we have contributed to the creation of over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, supported more than 20,000 families, and facilitated millions of rides for individuals and small to medium-sized enterprises across Ghana.

We encourage more fleet partners, investors, and financial institutions to join us as we grow together — bolstering job creation and providing sustainable earning opportunities in the market,” said Mr. Tom Ofonime, Country Manager for Yango Ride in Ghana.

Bishop Dr. Samuel Antwi-Gyekyi, Director of ICT, representing the Minister of Communication, highlighted the government’s commitment to developing digital mobility platforms like Yango in Ghana. He stressed the importance of fostering an environment for digital innovation, which can enhance transportation efficiency and local economic growth. He emphasized the need for collaboration among the government, private sector, and stakeholders to meet regulatory standards and adapt to the needs of Ghanaians. He noted that the strategy will focus on policies promoting technological advancement while ensuring safety, accessibility, and sustainability in digital transportation.

The awards event brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to foster dialogue and collaboration in the rapidly evolving digital mobility ecosystem with Yango Ghana reinstating its commitment to compliance with local regulations, data protection and privacy.

Driver of the year- Ernest Dogbe

Mr. Ernest Dogbe was adjudged the YDMA “Driver of the Year”. He drove home a brand new Suzuki S-Presso car, which was the ultimate prize on the night. The other top 9 drivers received smartphones, fuel vouchers, free diagnostics,servicing vouchers and other prizes.

“I am honored to be named Driver of the Year at the Yango Digital Mobility Awards. This recognition reflects not just my dedication, but the support that the platform provides to drivers like me. It has transformed how we connect with passengers, making our efforts not only more efficient but also more rewarding. Yango has empowered me with reliable tools and resources allowing me to provide better service to my customers. I look forward to continuing this journey and being part of a community in the mobility industry. ,” he said.

Another big winner for the night is Mr.Immortal, CEO of Foodstuff Home who was adjudged the Partner of the Year, expressed gratitude to Yango for honoring and appreciating his contribution to the ride hailing and digital mobility industry whilst acknowledging the support and training that have led to the growth of his business. He took home 3 awards on the night.

Yango is proud to have collaborated with big brands like Zenith Bank Ghana Ltd, Paystack, Glico Group, Best Autos Limited, Futura, Grace mobilities and Samsung Ghana to provide incentives and prizes for the awardees.

Below is a full list of award winners:

Driver Of The Year Ernest Dogbe Partner of the Year Foodstuff Home Trips Per Active Driver Foodstuff Home Supply Hours Per Active Driver Foodstuff Home Most Active Driver Xcoded Business Solution Best In Driver Acquisition The Truth Water Most Active Fleet Cars (Local) Winning Line Sst Most Active Fleet Cars (International) Taxistar Fastest Growing Partner Joe Gardening Ventures Best In Driver Support The Truth Water Highest Branded Share Xcoded Business Solution Timeless Partner Award Daniel Bassaw Top 10 Drivers Felix Agbolosu Top 10 Drivers Nicholas Kabir Top 10 Drivers Akuffo Godwin Top 10 Drivers Teye Enoch Top 10 Drivers Nartey Isaac Top 10 Drivers Abraham Odartey Top 10 Drivers Alexander Adawu Top 10 Drivers Hope Datsomor Top 10 Drivers Thomas Amegbletor

Yango Ghana also awarded the top 10 passengers as well as the top 3 female Drivers of the Year. Other Honorary Awards were presented to the following for their immense contribution to the growth and development of ride hailing, technology and urban mobility in Ghana.

Hon. Samuel Nartey George – Minister, Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations Irene Messiba, Director – Policy, Planning, Budgeting, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ministry of Transport Hon. John Dumelo – Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, MP Ayawaso West Wuogon Mr. Abraham Zaato – Ag. Director; Research, Business Development & Innovations, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority Dr. Nii Longdon Sowah – Senior Lecturer,Department of Computer Engineering, University of Ghana

The Yango Digital Mobility Awards is aimed at promoting innovation, sustainability, and community engagement in the sector, ultimately contributing to the enhancement of online transportation and mobility services in Ghana.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, the company reshapes and enhances leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions.

Their mission is to bridge the gap between leading world innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.

For more information, please contact: pr@yango.com