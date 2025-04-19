VAAL Real Estate Unveils AGORA, a Luxury Residential Landmark

VAAL Real Estate has officially unveiled AGORA, a 21-floor luxury residential project in the Airport Residential Area near Kotoka International Airport.

Inspired by the historic Greek concept of “Agora” – a central gathering place for trade, conversation, and culture – VAAL’s AGORA embodies that legacy of convergence.

According to Alaa Zayed, CEO of VAAL Ghana, “We’re not just building towers; we’re creating a legacy. When we first envisioned AGORA, we asked ourselves: how can we redefine investment? How can we create a space that’s not just relevant today, but visionary enough for tomorrow?”

“The answer lies not just in the building’s bones—its sustainable design, seamless functionality, and community-oriented ethos—but in its soul. AGORA is crafted not merely for occupancy, but for experiences”.

Alaa Zayed noted that AGORA is where the practical meets the poetic: wellness meets work, and skyline views meet sustainable values. Whether it’s the rooftop pool shimmering beneath Accra’s sunlit skies, the state-of-the-art gym and sauna, or the game room and lounge designed for curated social moments—every element is an invitation to live well.

Minister for Works and Housing, Gilbert Kenneth Adjei, praised VAAL’s architectural excellence and strategic contribution to Accra’s urban development. “Ghana’s housing sector is undergoing a transformation, and VAAL is leading the charge not only through architectural excellence but by strategically enhancing the urban fabric of Accra.”

Group CEO of VAAL Real Estate, Abdulmecid Saadettin, expressed gratitude to investors, clients, and the VAAL team. “To our investors, thank you for trusting in tomorrow. To our clients, thank you for believing in our promise of value and elegance. To the VAAL team, across borders and time zones—you are the heartbeat behind every blueprint. And to Ghana, our gracious host and partner in progress: thank you for welcoming us not just into your skyline, but into your story.”