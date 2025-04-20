Govt Must Focus on Issues of Governance – Afenyo Markin

Minority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Marin says the government must focus on issues of governance to help improve the livelihood of Ghanaians rather than engaging in acts that are not geared towards the economic development of the country.

The minority leader, who addressed journalists at a press briefing following the NPP National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Accra urged the government to address issues facing the country such as the Bawku crisis, the dismissal of some public servants especially an attempt to

infiltrate the judiciary and make it partisan.

He said the judiciary as an independent arm of government for instance should not be seen as part of the partisan political system in the country but rather as the need for the country to have an impartial judiciary to dispense justice.

He asked the Ghana Bar Association Ghana Bar Association (GBA), and Civil Society organizations (CSOs) to condemn these recent events in the political space while calling on the judiciary to remain united and resist any attempt to dislodge any of their members from office.

On the recent Bawku crisis that has escalated and led to some deaths and also threatened the safety of Police officers, Afenyo-Markin who is also the MP for Effutu also appealed to the government to take steps to restore peace immediately in the area.

The Minority leader also bemoaned the continuous dismissal of some public servants in various state Institutions.

According to him, some of the state institutions are independent, limited liability companies that are not funded by the government with some staff recruited in the last 12 and 18 months ago but are been dismissed.

The Minority leader further asked the government to be tolerant of views expressed by others especially persecution and harassment of its members and former appointees who criticize the government.

“We urge the government to demonstrate tolerance. After all, when they were in opposition, they were not prevented to raise several issues. The recent event at the residence of the Member of Parliament, Rev. Ntim Fordjour leaves so much to be desired.

It is very unfortunate. In any event, they could have used due process of law to invite him,” he added.

He further called on the leadership of the NDC to “keep the hardliners on the fringes” and not be allowed to disrupt the governance process and the country’s democracy.

According to the Minority leader, all those actions by the NDC upon assumption of office were unacceptable, and therefore urged President John Mahama to act.

“I plead with President Mahama, I see him as a statesman because this is his last and final term, so he’s no more part of mainstream politics. He should be looking at leaving a legacy. Government must take note,” he stated.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah