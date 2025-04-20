Hungary Backs Moroccan Autonomy Plan Over Its Sahara

Hungary reaffirmed, through its Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó, its support for the autonomy plan presented by Morocco in 2007, considering that it “must be the basis for the solution” of the Moroccan Sahara issue within the framework of the United Nations.

The minister also added that his country noted the positions reaffirmed by the United States and France in this regard.

This position was expressed by Szijjártó in a press statement following his talks in Budapest with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita.

In the same statement, Szijjártó announced that he had instructed the Hungarian Ambassador to Morocco to visit the Sahara, following the example of the ambassadors of other major countries to the Kingdom.

The Hungarian Minister also announced the decision that the consular services of the Hungarian Embassy in Morocco will henceforth be provided to all Moroccan citizens throughout the Kingdom.

Thus, Hungary clearly reaffirms its support for the Autonomy Plan and strengthens the international momentum, welcomed by the latest UN Security Council Resolution Resolution 2756, which urges to build upon it.