Ghanaian Culture Takes Centre Stage …as Gilgal Community Care Launches ‘Ghana Day in Australia’ in May

A wave of vibrant rhythms, traditional beats, and rich cultural expression is set to sweep across Melbourne as Gilgal Community Care Incorporated prepares to host the highly anticipated ‘Ghana Day in Australia’ on Saturday, 31st May 2025 at the Saltwater Coast Lifestyle Centre.

The event, which was originally slated for an earlier date but postponed due to unforeseen circumstances, returns with renewed vigour and a powerful purpose: to celebrate the heart of Ghanaian culture while uniting the African diaspora through music, dance, and community engagement.

At its core, Ghana Day is more than just a festival — it’s a statement. Organized by Gilgal Community Care, a registered NGO dedicated to tackling poverty, hunger, and illiteracy among Ghanaian children, youth, and vulnerable women, the event is a cultural call to action that fuses entertainment with empowerment.

A Stage for Legends and Tradition

The 2025 edition of Ghana Day brings together some of Ghana’s most dynamic performers to light up the Melbourne stage. Headlining the event is FBS, the iconic Ghanaian music and dance group known for their high-energy performances and infectious Afrobeat flair. They’ll be joined by Mokosane Cultural Troupe, the locally recognized cultural dancersfrom Jamestown, Accra, celebrated for their captivating traditional drumming, dance, and storytelling.

Together, these performers will offer attendees a vivid and authentic experience of Ghana’s rich artistic heritage — a rare spectacle for both African Australians and the broader multicultural community.

A Festival with a Purpose

“This event is about community. It’s about roots. It’s about passing our values, our music, and our identity to the next generation,” said a spokesperson from Gilgal Community Care.

Through Ghana Day, Gilgal Community Care not only celebrates culture but continues its broader mission of empowering Ghanaian communities through education, support services, and cultural inclusion — both in Ghana and across the diaspora.

A Family Affair

Attendees can expect a full day of family-friendly fun, including:

Live traditional and modern music performances

Authentic Ghanaian and African food

Cultural exhibitions and fashion displays

Drum and dance workshops for children and adults

Vendor stalls, networking, and community outreach

The event is expected to attract members of the Ghanaian-Australian community, multicultural groups, students, artists, and allies eager to learn and engage with Ghana’s cultural richness.

Ghana Day in Australia is shaping up to be one of the most memorable cultural events in the diaspora calendar — and an inspiring reminder that distance can never diminish heritage.