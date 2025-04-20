Royal House Chapel Belgium, Ozon Media set to host Major Mother’s Day Event in Evergem

The Ghanaian community in Europe is set to witness a vibrant celebration of culture, family values, and community development as Royal House Chapel in Belgium, in collaboration with Ozon Media, organizes a high-profile Mother’s Day event on 9th May 2025 at Evergem, Belgium.

Themed ‘Parenting Affecting Ghanaians in Europe and the Diaspora’, the event is expected to bring together distinguished speakers, cultural icons, and the diaspora community to reflect on the evolving dynamics of parenting within the Ghanaian diaspora, while celebrating the strength and influence of mothers.

A rich line-up of speakers has been announced, including *International Diplomatic Consultant Farouk Al-Wahab, the Chief Priest of Gua Nummo – Nummo Gbele Nfo III, and Queen Mother of the Akyekyere Community in the Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area – Nana Badu Anna II*. Popular Ghanaian media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi is also billed to speak, alongside other experts and dignitaries.

The event will not only be intellectually engaging but also culturally enriching.

The renowned *Jaynii Cultural Troupe* from Accra, Ghana, will perform traditional Ghanaian dances, bringing the audience closer to their roots and heritage.

Their participation is highly anticipated and viewed as essential to the cultural essence of the day.

The celebration will feature live performances by some of Ghana’s top gospel and inspirational musicians, including award-winning artist *Nana Kweku Osei, popularly known as Nacee, who will perform with his full band. Other music highlights include Rose Adjei* and Odehyieba Priscilla, both acclaimed for their soul-stirring gospel renditions.

Adding a blend of humour and charisma to the event, veteran Ghanaian actor and entertainer ‘Koofori’ will serve as the Master of Ceremonies, ensuring that the day flows with elegance and enthusiasm.

The event has received official endorsement from the *Diaspora Affairs Directorate at the Office of the President of Ghana, reflecting its significance and alignment with ongoing efforts to strengthen Ghanaian diaspora relations.

Organizers have described the event as a platform not only to celebrate mothers but to provoke dialogue on the critical role of parenting in shaping future generations of Ghanaians in Europe and beyond.