Nana Addo Meets John Mahama, Kufuor at Kwahu Easter

Nana Addo and John Mahama exchanging pleasantries

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo enjoyed a heartwarming reunion with President John Mahama and former President John Agyekum Kufuor during this year’s Easter celebrations in Kwahu.

The gathering, which took place on April 19th and 20th, marked a continuation of a nearly two-decade tradition for former President Akufo-Addo, who has consistently visited the scenic area to commemorate the sacred holiday.

Prior to his meeting with President John Mahama, he had the opportunity to connect with his predecessor, former President John Agyekum Kufuor. Mr. Kufuor was also present to witness the array of fun-filled activities planned for this year’s event.

In a series of posts on social media, Nana Addo expressed his excitement about reuniting with both leaders. “On Sunday, 20th April 2025, the President of the Republic, H. E. John Dramani Mahama, and I met on the lush landscape of Kwahu,” he wrote. “For nearly two decades, I have consecutively visited to mark the sacred period of Easter.”

On Saturday, April 19, former President Akufo-Addo took to Facebook to share his joy about engaging with Mr, Kufuor during this meaningful time. He described Mr. Kufuor as “ever-cheerful and highly spirited,” and referred to him as his “boss,” emphasizing the respect he holds for the former President.

The festive atmosphere in Kwahu was enhanced by the presence of these esteemed leaders, highlighting a spirit of unity and camaraderie during the Easter celebrations.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke