Adwumawura Program excites Ashanti Regional Minister

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, has expressed his excitement about the Adwumawura Programme, a government initiative designed to equip young designers and artisans in the fashion industry.

According to him, the programme is a game-changer for Ashanti’s fashion industry, providing the necessary tools and resources for young creatives to excel.

Speaking to newsmen at the fashion night, he elucidated that the Adwumawura Programme is designed to open opportunities for young designers and artisans in the region.

“By providing training, mentorship, and resources, the programme will enable young creatives to develop their skills and showcase their talents. This will not only contribute to the growth of the fashion industry but also to the overall development of the region’s creative economy,” he asserted.

The fashion industry in Ashanti is built on a foundation of traditional craftsmanship, with designers incorporating traditional motifs and techniques into their designs.

The programme will provide a significant boost to the industry, enabling designers to access new markets, technologies, and resources. This will not only promote economic growth but also preserve the region’s cultural heritage.

“The government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the creative economy. Through initiatives like Adwumawura, the government aims to empower young creatives, promote innovation, and drive economic growth. By providing opportunities for young designers and artisans, the government is poised to unlock the region’s full potential and contribute to its economic development,” he stated.

Adwumawura is a significant step towards empowering the fashion industry in Ashanti.

By providing opportunities for young designers and artisans, the program is poised to drive economic growth, promote innovation, and preserve the region’s cultural heritage.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi