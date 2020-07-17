KSM Bemoans Surge In Fake News

KSM

Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM) is not enthused about the rate at which fake news has lately taken over the media space.

According to him, aside from Covid-19, scariest thing now is fake news.

The veteran comedian and TV host, who made this observation in a recent tweet, added that the worse of it all is the fact that people who should know better are the ones who even keep sharing fake news without verifying.

“The scariest thing to me outside Covid-19 is the advanced levels of FAKE NEWS. Even scarier, it’s the so-called ‘intelligent’ gullible ones who quickly SHARE without thinking,” he wrote on Twitter days ago with #stop sharing fake news.

Although the deliberate making up of news stories is nothing new, the advent of social media has made it prevalent.

In Ghana, some people go to the extent of even issuing fake press releases on behalf of government agencies and other organisations, which are always denied at the end.

KSM thinks this is growing canker that needs to be checked before it is too late.

By Francis Addo