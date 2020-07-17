Opoku Afriyie One Week Observance August … Damba Loses Dad

The late Opoku Afriyie

The one-week observance for Opoku ‘Bayie’ Afriyie, former Black Stars, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak player, is fixed for August 8 at Kotei, Twumduase.

The former Black Stars and Kotoko team manager passed on early this year after a short illness.

All Covid-19 protocols should be observed.

Meanwhile, Abukari Damba, a PFAG head of Technical and former Black Stars, RTU goalkeeper, has lost his father, David A. Damba. He was 92.

The deceased was a medical doctor (epidemiologist).

He has since been buried per Muslim tradition.