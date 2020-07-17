Pobiman Project Progresses Steadily

The Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak SC, Frederick Moore, and other bigwigs of the Phobian fraternity visited the club’s Pobiman Complex.

Work on the Pobiman Academy project is moving smoothly with Ghanaian firm K.A Estates Constructions Company Limited working around the clock to finish the work within the projected time frame.

Last month, the Accra-based giants signed an agreement with the local construction company for them to start the early works on the project.

Turkish firm Prefabex Limited will take over and are expected to complete the project in two months.

On Wednesday, some high-ranking members of the club, including Manager Nii Sabahn Quaye and assemblywoman of the Pobiman area, Selina Avevor, toured the site.

The ultra-modern training complex will be housed with staff residence, senior housing unit, gym, training centres (pitches), laundry, swimming pool, lockers, toilet facilities, kitchen and dining hall.