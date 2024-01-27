KT Hammond, Asenso, Sly Tetteh, Ursula Win, As Adwoa Safo, Gifty Twum-Ampofo, COP Alex Mensah Thrown Out

KT Hammond

Voting has come to an end in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Primaries, with several incumbents successfully retaining their slots.

A total of 321 candidates were competing for the opportunity to represent the NPP in the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections, with 33 candidates running unopposed.

The Electoral Commission oversaw the election process.

Kennedy Osei Nyarko, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Akyem Swedru, emerged victorious in a closely contested race, securing 196 votes.

He faced off against two other aspirants, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, the Controller and Accountant-General, who came in second with 94 votes, and Jerome Okyere-Akordor, a Tema-based businessman, who received 10 votes.

In the Asene Manso Akroso constituency, incumbent MP George Kwame Aboagye retained his candidature by polling 362 votes against his contender, Alex Owusu Adjei, who received 152 votes.

Meanwhile, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Atwima Mponua, suffered a defeat in the parliamentary primary. Asiamah garnered 330 votes, while Seth Osei Akoto emerged victorious with 375 votes.

Osei Bonsu received 72 votes.

Also, Mike Oquaye Jnr secured overwhelming 1,194 votes, ultimately surpassing Adwoa Safo to become the NPP parliamentary candidate for Dome-Kwabenya.

Adwoa Safo, a lawyer and former Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament who has been a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics and a key member of the governing NPP, polled 328 votes.

In Adansi Asokwa constituency, long-time incumbent K.T. Hammond successfully retained his seat, securing 311 votes, representing 63.86% of the votes.

His rival, Samuel Darkwa Binfo, polled 125 votes.

Gifty Twum-Ampofo, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, was defeated in her bid for re-election. She obtained 202 votes, while her opponent, Nana Ampaw Addo-Frempong, received 222 votes.

In Tano North, Gideon Boako emerged victorious by polling 444 votes, defeating Freda Prempeh, who received 221 votes, in the parliamentary primary.

Laurrette Korkor Asante, sister of Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President won the primary in the Atiwa West constituency with 177 votes, replacing Kwasi Amoako Attah as the NPP candidate for the upcoming elections. Prince Benjamin Aboagye obtained 134 votes, and Kingsley Ofosu Ntiamoah received 48 votes, while Samuel Awuah Danquah secured only 18 votes.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful won the NPP primary for the Ablekuma West seat, receiving 812 out of 1,108 total votes cast. Roni Kwesi Nicol, her opponent, was unsuccessful.

Ralph Opoku Adusei defeated COP George Alex Mensah in the Bekwai constituency, polling 662 votes against Mensah’s 245 votes.

In the Kwesimintim constituency, Dr. Prince Hamid Armah emerged victorious, securing 248 votes to defeat Dr. Mrs. Yaa Pokua Baiden, who received 160 votes.

Sylvester Tetteh won the Bortianor Ngleshie Amafrom parliamentary primary with 590 votes, while Vida Agyekum Acheampong obtained 461 votes.

In Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency, Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh secured 734 votes, defeating Hayford Siaw, CEO of the Ghana Library Authority, who obtained 228 votes.

Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei-Asare won the primary for the Atiwa East constituency with 288 votes. Eric Agyarko received 67 votes, Adade Wiredu secured 44 votes, and Dr. Banning polled 11 votes.

Francis Asenso-Boakye emerged victorious in the Bantama constituency with 650 votes, while Ralph Agyapong, brother of Kennedy Agyapong, polled 186 votes.

Kingsley Agyemang was declared the winner of the Abuakwa South Constituency, receiving 569 out of 605 total votes cast. Gloria Ofori Boadu received 29 votes, and 7 votes were not cast.

In the Fanteakwa South constituency, Duke Ofori Atta, brother of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta won with 273 votes, while incumbent Kofi Okyere Agyekum, popularly known as Arafat, garnered 95 votes.

Other winners in the NPP primaries include Francis Kwabena B Owusu-Akyaw in Juaben with 334 votes, Dennis Amfo-Sefah in Tema West with 918 votes, and Sylvester Tetteh in Bortianor Ngleshie Amafrom with 590 votes.

Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba emerged victorious in the Mion constituency with 344 votes, defeating Musah Superior, who obtained 132 votes.

The NPP parliamentary primaries showcased the competition and enthusiasm surrounding the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections.

By Vincent Kubi