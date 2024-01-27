Ursula Secures Ablekuma West Seat With 812 Votes

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful being declared the winner

Incumbent Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has secured her seat to run as a parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party ahead of the election of 2024.

Minister for Communications, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful won the primary with 812 votes beating her contender Roni Paa Kwesi Nicol who polled 241 votes. 20 votes were rejected.

In an interview with the press, the three-time MP assured her party constituents of her commitment to retain the Ablekuma West seat for the NPP hence calling on all members to join the campaign team to canvas for votes ahead of the December 7 elections.

In 2012, Ursula Owusu was elected to be the Member of Parliament for the new constituency, Ablekuma West Constituency, as their first member of parliament. In 2015, she contested and won the NPP parliamentary primaries in the Ablekuma West Constituency

She retained her parliamentary seat during the 2016 general elections, by winning with 34,376 votes out of the 60,558 valid votes cast representing 56.96%.

In December 2020, she contested for re-election as a member of parliament in the 2020 general election as the parliamentary candidate for the NPP.

Going into the election as the incumbent Member of Parliament of the Ablekuma West (Ghana parliament Constituency), she retained her seat after pulling 37,363 out of 69,353 votes. Her closest competitor Rev. Kweku Addo of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was second with 30,733 votes, whilst the other candidates who contested from the other parties, GUM, LPG, and PNC polled 359, 330, and 65, respectively.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke