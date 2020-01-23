Kuami Eugene Eyes Artiste Of The Year Award

Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene has expressed his desire to be crowned artiste of the year at this year’s edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The ‘Angela’ hitmaker believes he has greatly contributed to the development of the music industry and is, therefore, deserving of the award.

According to him, even though he has thrilled Ghanaians with several hit songs, should he win any award, he wouldn’t hesitate to give the glory to God.

Many of the industry stakeholders and his fans believe that Kuami Eugene stands a good chance of winning the artiste of the year award.

Last year, he won the highlife artiste of the year for the second time at VGMA. He also won highlife song of the year at the 2019 edition of the Ghana Music Awards UK.

Currently on Lynx Entertainment record label, Kuami Eugene is known for several hit songs such as ‘Angela’, ‘Wish Me Well’, ‘Ohemaa’ and many others.

He has performed on many musical platforms like Sarkodie’s Rapperholic Concert, Citi FM’s Decemba 2 Rememba concert, S-Concert and a host of others.