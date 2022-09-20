Kudus Explains Razor Sharp Form

Mohammed Kudus

Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus is confident of improving after scoring a sensational goal for the side in their 4-0 thumping of Rangers in the UEFA Champions League.

The 22-year-old wowed the world with his sleek performance against the Scottish giants at the Johan Cruff Arena in Amsterdam last Wednesday.

The talented Ghanaian started ahead of Brian Brobbery and wasted no time in laying down the marker after he scored and provided an assist in an electric Man of the Match performance.

The former Nordsjaelland star says it’s just the beginning as he begins to settle following a tumultuous clash with the club over his reserve role at the club.

“I’m happy that I could be important to the team,” Kudus told RTL7 about his match and goal. “I’m working hard for it, this is just the beginning. This pot is confirmation for me to keep going.”

“This one is for the whole team. I’m not normally a striker and had to sacrifice myself, but I like to do that for this team.”

“It’s not my natural position, but I liked it. 100 percent. People can complain about it, but I prefer to stay positive. I was hungry for more, but these 3 points are the most important.”

Kudus was the eye-catcher of the night as he got the highest rating from the team from Amsterdam and was named the MVP by UEFA.

According to OptaJohan, Kudus was only the seventh player in the last 15 years to both score a goal, assist a goal and not misplace a single pass in a Champions League match, becoming the first to do it since Serge Gnabry in 2020.

The former Ghana youth star had 100% pass completion and also had 100% in dribbles attempts in the match.