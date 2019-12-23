Kufuor Praises Nana

President Akufo-Addo shaking hands with former President John Agyekum Kufuor, with John Boadu (middle) looking on.

Former President Kufuor has commended the sterling performance of President Akufo-Addo in the handling of the Ghanaian economy.

He believes the President has done an excellent job and needs a second term of office to continue the good works he has already started.

“Our present government under the able leadership of President Nana Addo is doing very well,” he said when he addressed the national annual delegates’ conference of the NPP held in Accra yesterday.

That notwithstanding, he stressed the need for the NPP as a party and government to market itself well by telling its story for Ghanaians to know what they have been able to achieve within this short period in office.

That, he said, was because “if we do not trumpet our achievements, and there are many, no one will tell them for us. We are called upon to have a missionary zeal in the work of governance, and at the same time spread the good news of the New Patriotic Party pragmatically transforming the nation with humility as missionaries do.”

“If we are able to do this, Ghanaians, I believe, will continue to reward us with multiple successive mandates,” he stated.

The former president told the rank and file of the party to leverage on the goodwill that the Ghanaians have for the party to extend its mandate to transform the fortunes of the country.

Ghanaians, he said, “Naturally love our NPP party; they share our vision of development in freedom, our respect for private individual and enterprise, and our liberal democratic outlook; they know that it is our party that can bring the transformation that our nation yearns.”

“Our conduct, therefore, should make it easy for Ghanaians to continue loving us and to continually give us their mandates,” he told the rank and file of the party.

Mr. Kufuor equally asked those in leadership position in the party and government to be guided by the party’s past experiences, and respect the mandate that Ghanaians have given the NPP.

“Carry the Ghanaian people with you by actions that demonstrate that you respect them and mandate they have given you through selflessness, humility, and respect for the rule of law, and demonstrate that you are accountable to them,” he advised.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu