Kufuor’s Eastern Regional Minister Kwadwo Affram Asiedu Passes On

In a heartbreaking announcement, the Mpraeso/Bepong Afranie-Asona family deeply regrets to inform the public about the demise of Kwadwo Affram Asiedu Esq. on Monday, 8th January, 2024.

The former Eastern Regional Minister in the Kufuor administration breathed his last at the Focos Hospital in Pantang, Accra.

He was 78 years.

The One-week Observance in honour of the Late Hon. Affram Asiedu, who was also a former Deputy Minister for the Interior and former Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, all appointments during the John Agyekum Kuffour’s Government, has been scheduled for February 10, 2024, during which occasion the funeral rites may be decided upon.

Kwadwo Affram Asiedu, a dedicated and accomplished individual, served the Eastern Region with utmost diligence and dedication during his tenure as the regional minister.

As a visionary leader, he played a significant role in advancing the welfare and development of the region.

The news of Hon. Affram Asiedu’s passing has sent shockwaves throughout the region, as many remember him for his unwavering commitment to public service and his invaluable contributions to his constituents’ well-being.

He was widely respected for his exceptional leadership skills and his tireless efforts in implementing policies and programs that positively impacted the lives of the people in the Eastern Region.

Born in 1946, Mr Affram Asiedu embarked on a remarkable journey of public service, leaving an indelible mark on the region’s landscape.

His passing leaves a void in governance, as well as in the hearts of the people he served.

The Mpraeso/Bepong Afranie-Asona family, in their statement, expressed their deep sorrow and extended their heartfelt condolences to His Excellency, the government, and the entire nation.

They also humbly requested privacy during this difficult time as they mourn the loss of their beloved family member.

Mr Affram Asiedu’s legacy will forever be cherished, and he will be remembered for his outstanding contributions to the Eastern Region and his unwavering dedication to public service.

By Vincent Kubi