Kumasi Abudus, Andanis Smoke Peace Pipe

AFTER MANY years of animosity and tension, the Abudus and Andanis transport unions at Asokore Mampong have finally smoked the peace pipe.

Henceforth, the leadership of the two transport unions that operate at the New Ghana Station has agreed to join forces and operate as one transport union.

The two rival groups were fond of usually being at each other’s throats even over trivial matters that could have been settled with dialogue.

The peace process was eventually brokered on Friday following the timely intervention of the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Asokore Mampong, Alhaji Alidu Seidu.

Other stakeholders such as the Ashanti Regional branch of the National Peace Council and other relevant bodies also played a huge role.

The lasting peace was secured few days to the re-opening of the now rehabilitated New Ghana Station, which was previously known as the Joe Boy Station.

Alidu Seidu said contractors used seven months to give the station a facelift, adding that “the facility boasts of urinal, shops, conference hall and other amenities”.

He said he was not comfortable with the tension between the Abudus and Andanis transport unions so the need to unite them before the opening of the station on Tuesday.

The MCE applauded the Abudus and Andanis for seeing the need to bury the hatchet and live as one people with a common destiny.

“President Akufo-Addo’s effort to unite the Abudus and Andanis in the north served as a motivation in uniting our brothers here”, Alidu Seidu said.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi