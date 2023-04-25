Kumasi Killer Cop Reveals Why He Killed Side Chic

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, the policeman arrested in connection with the alleged shooting to death of Victoria Dapaah, affectionately called Maa Adwoa at Adum in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital has supposedly confessed to killing of his girlfriend (side chic)

He revealed that he released the five bullets into the mother of one because she owed him GH¢5,000 and has refused to pay.

Per the fact of the case read on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the Asokore Mampong District Court.

His first appearance came with misreacction of emotional and sad moments amid mourning at the forecourt of the court.

The situation attracted several people who thronged the court as police have to go through hectic time to move the suspect from the court after hearing.

He has initially been charged with murder but his plea was not taken in court today.

Per the fact of the case, Inspector Ahmed was said to have used a service pistol to commit the heinous crime.

Asked by the judge whether he has anything to say, Inspector Twumasi told the court that “I have no intention to commit the crime; what happened is between me and God.”

Meanwhile, he has been remanded into police custody to reappear on a later date.

By Vincent Kubi